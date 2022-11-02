Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £370.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,842.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.26. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

