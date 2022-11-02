Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.61. 29,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,033. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

