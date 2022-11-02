Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.24

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Steem has a total market cap of $94.64 million and $9.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,498.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00268557 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00116926 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00730078 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00558533 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00230058 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.