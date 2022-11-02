Stellar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.95 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $84.95 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,555 coins and its circulating supply is 25,622,447,574 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

