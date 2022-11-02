Stephens Begins Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
