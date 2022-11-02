Stephens Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $170.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $184.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.11.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.