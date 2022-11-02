Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 366,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $510.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several equities analysts have commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

