Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,625 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

