Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,049 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

