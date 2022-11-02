Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

