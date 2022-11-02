Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

