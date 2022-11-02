Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.