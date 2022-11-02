Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 456,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

