Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

