Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.