Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.