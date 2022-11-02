Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 332 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

