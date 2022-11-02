Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $91.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

