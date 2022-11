Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (ABNB, ADP, AGLE, ALRS, ALSN, AMP, AMT, AMZN, AN, APPF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 1st:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $110.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $251.00.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $1.50.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $25.00.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $27.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $44.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $351.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $279.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $145.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $154.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $95.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $86.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird to $108.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($673.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $22.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $23.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $33.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $26.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $48.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $47.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $25.60.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $7.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $90.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target lowered by Cfra to $7.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. to $35.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $90.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target raised by Compass Point to $20.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $11.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $9.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $21.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $20.50.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $28.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $27.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $42.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target raised by Hovde Group to $66.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $38.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $30.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group to $26.50.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $25.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $38.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by Daiwa Capital Markets to $36.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial to $20.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $40.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $89.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $64.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $84.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $44.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research to $126.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $130.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $22.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by Northland Securities to $8.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $165.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $60.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $175.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. to $18.00.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $19.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $26.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $140.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $135.00.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $18.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $44.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $90.00.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $3.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $137.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $156.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird to $69.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $127.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. to $245.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $660.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $26.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $18.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $38.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $140.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $26.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $42.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $215.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $16.50.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $15.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $44.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $240.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $52.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $90.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $374.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $18.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $162.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $68.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $40.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $420.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $185.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $29.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $280.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc to $110.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $47.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $34.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $35.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $37.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $50.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $89.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $17.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $570.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $575.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $22.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $51.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $17.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $47.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $85.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $90.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $14.50.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $935.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Guggenheim to $893.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by MKM Partners to $865.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $21.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $95.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $35.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) had its price target increased by Compass Point to $25.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $128.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $28.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $90.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $26.00.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price increased by Northland Securities to $135.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $85.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $110.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners to $8.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $47.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $44.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $24.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $61.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $64.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum to $0.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $148.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $145.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $170.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird to $50.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $34.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $31.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $390.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $70.00.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $28.00.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $67.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $45.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $78.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $43.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target increased by Hovde Group to $38.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $110.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $121.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $21.00.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $15.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $10.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $30.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $147.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $330.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group to $14.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $6.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $310.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird to $216.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $16.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $280.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $318.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

