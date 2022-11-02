Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 2nd (AAVMY, ABSSF, ACRE, ADDYY, AIBRF, AOCIF, ASC, BCHHF, BP, BSFFF)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 2nd:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.40 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19).

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09).

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59).

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale to €12.00 ($12.00).

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00).

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$3.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $89.00.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 155. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.20).

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80).

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00).

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50).

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €66.00 ($66.00) to €62.00 ($62.00). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00).

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.