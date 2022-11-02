Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 2nd (AAVMY, ABSSF, ACRE, ADDYY, AIBRF, AOCIF, ASC, BCHHF, BP, BSFFF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 2nd:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.40 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19).

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09).

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59).

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale to €12.00 ($12.00).

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.75 ($9.75) to €8.50 ($8.50). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00).

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$3.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $89.00.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 155. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.20).

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €210.00 ($210.00) to €200.00 ($200.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80).

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00).

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00).

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50).

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €66.00 ($66.00) to €62.00 ($62.00). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00).

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.