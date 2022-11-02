StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

