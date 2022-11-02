StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,889. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $160.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

