StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Kaman Stock Performance
NYSE KAMN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,889. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
