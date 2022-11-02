StockNews.com Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

