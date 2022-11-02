Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.98. 3,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $527,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

