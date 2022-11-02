Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 922 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

