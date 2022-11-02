Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 420.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 415,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

