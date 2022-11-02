Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 21,588 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 144,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,599. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

