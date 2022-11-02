Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 179,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,010. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.