Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1,314.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

