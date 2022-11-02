Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 3,140 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0 %

APD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,861. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average of $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

