Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 4,551 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 4.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $102,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

