Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,801 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 5.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $145,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 69.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 59.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,295. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

