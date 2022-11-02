Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,972 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

