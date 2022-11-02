Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.