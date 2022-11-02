Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.15-9.25 EPS.

SYK stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 79.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $269,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

