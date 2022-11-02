Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.15-9.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.21.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 3.7 %

Stryker stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,098. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.13.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $322,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.