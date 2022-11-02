Substratum (SUB) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $254,165.11 and $71.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00042923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061264 USD and is down -27.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $61.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

