Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $16.37

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $17.73. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2,559 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 43.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 228,140 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 134,667 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

