SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
SunCoke Energy Price Performance
Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
