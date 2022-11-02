SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

