SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 276.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.