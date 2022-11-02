Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 2.1 %

SUN stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.