Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$11.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.40.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 892,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Articles

