SushiSwap Price Tops $1.52 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00007458 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $193.74 million and approximately $96.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

