SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $225.58

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.58 and last traded at $226.04, with a volume of 1944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

