Sweat Economy Reaches One Day Volume of $2.02 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,653,800,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,174,247,736 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

