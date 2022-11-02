Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,657,689,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,178,591,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

