Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.82. 6,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 138,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. UBS Group started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

