Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. 120,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.