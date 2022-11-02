Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 263,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,803,196 shares.The stock last traded at $13.22 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

