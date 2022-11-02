Tangible Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Tangible has a market capitalization of $68.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00010250 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.09 or 0.31090766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.09426531 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

